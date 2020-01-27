Jan. 22, 2020
James I. Haugen, 93, of Litchfield died Jan. 22, 2020, at Lakeside Care Center in Dassel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield with military honors provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service, and from 10-11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will be at a later date.
James Iven Haugen, son of Hans and Lillian (Thulin) Haugen, was born at his grandparents’ home in Pinewood, Minnesota, Jan. 12, 1927. He lived northeast of Clearbrook and attended Rydeen School to fourth grade. His family then moved to Alaska Township in Beltrami County and he attended Northfork School until the eighth grade. Jim worked various jobs until he was drafted and entered the military March 19, 1945, at Fort Snelling. He trained at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, and Camp Livingston, Louisiana. After a short leave at home, he was sent to Camp Adair in Oregon and then to Camp Stoneman in California. He boarded the ship General Gordon, the first ship to go to Yokohama, Japan, and landed in 1945. He was sent to northern Japan to Hokido Island to the 693 QM trucking company before being shipped to Tokyo to the 1st Cavalry Division as a jeep driver.
On Aug. 15, 1946, he was discharged from Fort Sheridan, Illinois. Jim returned to Pinewood after his military service. After his dad died in 1947, he moved to Litchfield in September 1948. In August 1968, he was united in marriage to Edith Lanning. He worked for various companies including Case Implement, Thulin Brothers Construction, First District Association, Ideal Lumber, Independent Review, Sparboe and Cenex. Jim and Edith were married for 44 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Last Man’s Club and was a past commander of the VFW. He enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage. Jim loved his family and visiting with friends.
Jim is survived by his children, Gloria (Jack) Pfeifer of Starbuck, Melodie (Mike) Gaffney of Wisconsin, Jamie (Virgil) Wiechmann of Litchfield, Carla (Dan) Smith of Hutchinson, Jolyn Haugen of Milwaukee and Brent Haugen of Portland; daughter-in-law Dorothy Lanning of Litchfield; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Edith; son Carral “Jr” Lanning; daughter Linda Lanning; and brother Arnold “Walt” Haugen.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com