July 11, 2019
James Harold Jensen, 77, of Sacred Heart died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. The Rev. Dale Svendsen will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery in Sacred Heart. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday and will continue Friday one hour prior to the service, all at the church in Sacred Heart.
James Harold Jensen was born May 31, 1942, in rural Franklin, Minnesota, to Harold “Ace” and Margaret “Marge” (Kaufman) Jensen. He attended Franklin Public Schools until transferring to, and later graduating from, Morton Public Schools in 1960. He went to Concordia College in Moorhead prior to accepting a call from American Peace Corps. He and 43 other Peace Corps members served in Iran for two years. Upon returning from the Peace Corps, he continued his education at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota. He received his B.A. degree and taught school in Gann Valley, South Dakota for one year. He was then drafted into the United States Army and served his country in an army hospital at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
He was united in marriage to Carol Rae Scollon and together they had three children, Heather, Brierly and J. Trever. After the service, he attended Mankato State University and earned his teaching degree. This brought him and his family to Adrian, where he taught science and coached. James also worked for several years in the farm chemical industry as a salesman in northwest Minnesota and Red River Valley. He later moved to Grove City where he raised his family.
James married the love of his life, Rebecca Mahlum, Oct. 12, 1996. Together they made their home in Sacred Heart. Jim was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, active in the Sacred Heart community and a member of the Sacred Heart American Legion and Lions Club. He loved the outdoors and all sports, especially golf, coaching basketball and baseball. Jim was a kind, caring man and would do anything for anyone.
Blessed Be His Memory
He is survived by his loving wife Rebecca; his daughters and son, Heather (and Kyle) Ziehl of Litchfield, J. Trever (and Erika) Jensen of Boca Raton, Florida and Brierly (and Darin) Grimsgard of Grove City; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; stepchildren, Terry (and Donna) Mahlum of Austin, Texas and Carrie (and Richard) Ashburn of Sacred Heart; six stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandsons; siblings, Audrey Nelson of Edina, Ken Jensen of Litchfield, Paul (and Deb) Jensen of Forrest City, Iowa, Helen (and Ken) Adolf of Eden Prairie, Deb Jensen of Edina, Kirk (and Kay) Jensen of Mesa, Arizona, Neil (and Ann) Jensen of Franklin, Mark Jensen of Litchfield and Gary Jensen of Franklin; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Colleen McDonald.
Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.