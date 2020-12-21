Dec. 14, 2020
James L. Helmbrecht, 79, of Waite Park, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, at his home in Waite Park. There will be no services.
James Lionell Helmbrecht was born July 31, 1941, in Silver Lake. He was the son of John and Mabel (Kyander) Helmbrecht. James received his education in Silver Lake and was a graduate of the Silver Lake High School Class of 1960.
James entered active military service in the United States Army May 31, 1960, in Minneapolis. He received an honorable discharge April 30, 1966, at Fort Hamilton, New York, and achieved the rank of E4.
On Aug. 8, 1964, James was united in marriage to Frances Keilas at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. This marriage was blessed with four children, Darlene, Diane, Denise and Dolores. James and Frances resided in Silver Lake.
James was employed at the SuperValu Warehouse in Hopkins as a laborer and forklift driver before retiring in 1997. James was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
James enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling. He also enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. He loved visiting with the neighbors any chance he could get. James especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
James is survived by his children, Darlene Piepenberg and her husband Kurt of Litchfield, Diane Goede and her husband Richard of Fargo, North Dakota, Denise Scheele and her husband Dan of Hutchinson, and Dolores Helmbrecht-Lommel and her husband Pete of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Travis (Sloane) Piepenberg, Kayla Piepenberg, Grace Scheele, Lily Scheele, DJ Scheele, Tia Lommel and Bryce Lommel; sister Rosemary Dostal of Leesburg, Florida; niece Brenda Helmbrecht of San Luis Obispo, California; many other relatives and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents John and Mabel Helmbrecht; brother Richard Helmbrecht, sister-in-law Jan Helmbrecht; nephew Paul Helmbrecht; and brother-in-law Rodney Dostal.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.