Oct. 20, 2019
James “Jim” E. Lundberg, 87, of Litchfield passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, at his home in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield, following the memorial service. Military Honors will be provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard. Following interment, the family invites you to gather in First Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall to celebrate Jim’s life.
Jim was born July 4, 1932 in Louriston Township, Minnesota. He was the son of Harold and Lilly (Petersen) Lundberg. He grew up on a farm in Murdock. He was active in school activities and sports, and graduated from Murdock High School in 1950. Thereafter, he attended and graduated from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, with a degree in building and construction drafting.
On June 28, 1952, Jim was united in marriage to love of his life, Lila Mae Tengwall, at West Lake Lutheran Church in Sunburg. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Debra, Susan, Steven and Douglas. Jim and Lila resided in Litchfield most of their lives, living on Lake Ripley.
Jim served in the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, as a military policeman. He was called into Phenix City, Alabama, in 1954, to police the area and maintain lawfulness in the community following the assassination of Democratic Attorney General nominee, Albert Patterson.
Upon returning home from serving in the Army, Jim and Lila farmed for a short while in the Kerkhoven/Murdock area while Jim sought a drafting job. Jim began his professional career as a draftsman for Conventional Built Homes in Litchfield and retired as building inspector and tax assessor for the City of Litchfield. During his professional career, he drafted building specifications and plans for many homes across the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Jim was also a skilled carpenter and builder, often building homes of the plans that he drafted. He was one of those lucky individuals who loved the profession for which he had been educated and trained.
Jim and Lila joined First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield when they moved to Litchfield and Jim remained a member the rest of his life. He was active in the church serving on a number of committees, including the committee in charge of building, construction and maintenance needs.
Jim enjoyed life to its fullest and loved his family, including family pets, especially Peanuts, and his friends, with all of his heart. He loved family time with Lila and his children, and later with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim truly never met a stranger. He enjoyed people and they enjoyed him. He loved meeting and talking with them, from engaging conversation to “shooting the breeze,” to good natured teasing followed with a wink. He also loved animals and made sure his children grew up with kittens, puppies and ponies.
Jim’s love of people, young and old, and his love for driving and visiting the towns, cities and country of the USA made him the perfect bus driver for school routes, Litchfield marching band trips and state fair trips. He especially loved the marching band and state fair trips because Lila traveled with him on these trips.
During his life, Jim enjoyed many activities and hobbies including dancing with Lila, having family and friends to the house, hunting, snowmobiling, traveling, antiquing and flea marketing, with a special passion for model trains, especially Lionel trains. He collected Lionel trains from all over the country, repaired many and loved operating them for his family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids, for friends and the Litchfield community.
Jim touched so many lives with his smile, warmth, friendliness and love; he will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife and soul mate of 67 years, Lila, of Litchfield; children, Debra Swanson of Litchfield, Susan Lundberg (Hank Debragga) of Angier, North Carolina, Steven Lundberg (Jennifer Jensen) of Baxter and Douglas (Mary) Lundberg of Litchfield. Grandchildren, Jason (Laura) Swanson, Amber Swanson (Troy Wimmer), Amy (Mack) Knott, Evan Lundberg, Ashlee Lundberg and Tanner Lundberg; great-grandchildren, Lucy Swanson, William Swanson, Sophia Morales, Ava Morales, Lyla Knott and Everett Knott; four-legged furry grandchildren, Bailey and Kashi Lundberg; siblings, brother Jerry (Vi) Lundberg of Kerkhoven; sister Betty McDonnell of Benson; brother-in-law Virgil Tengwall of Buffalo; sisters-in-law, Judy Tengwall of Delano and Colette Tengwall of Rogers; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lilly Lundberg; father-in-law and mother-in-law Arthur and Ruth Tengwall; brothers-in-law, Roy Lesteberg, Earl McDonnell, Elroy Tengwall, Delos Tengwall and Earl Tengwall; sister-in-law Marjorie Tengwall Shores; nephew Roger Lesteberg; niece-in-law Leslie Tengwall; and his beloved dog Peanuts.