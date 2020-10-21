Oct. 16, 2020
James M. Lies, 74 of Litchfield, died Friday Oct. 16, at his home in Litchfield. A memorial mass will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A walk-through visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 27 at the Church of St. Philip. Interment will be at the St. Columban Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Cosmos American Legion Post 126 and the Litchfield V.F.W. Post 2818. The service will be live-streamed on his obituary page at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 28, on johnsonhagglund.com.
James Martin Lies, son of Elmer and Jenny (Arnold) Lies, was born in Litchfield, Aug. 16, 1946. He grew up in the Manannah/Eden Valley area and graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1964. Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia on the USS Guam until Aug. 11, 1967. He was then a member of the Naval Reserve until he was Honorably Discharged July 4, 1970. On May 4, 1968 he was united in marriage to Janet (Bauer) at the Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. They lived in Buffalo Lake and Cedar Mills, until making their home south of Litchfield in 1974. Their marriage was blessed with three daughters; Julie, Janelle and Jennifer. Over the years Jim became a career bartender. He tended bar at the Eden Valley Legion, The Buffalo Lake Liquor Store, the 3 Gable Pub and Jim’s Place in Cedar Mills, Litchfield American Legion, but his dedication was to the Cosmos Legion Post 126. Jim was a member of the Cosmos Legion Post 126, Litchfield VFW 2818, Meeker County Veterans Council, DAV, St. Phillip’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Cosmos Community Club, Meeker Co. Yellow Ribbon, and the Cedar Mills Rod & Gun Club. Jim enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandkids and great-grandkids on his birthday, coaching softball and umpiring pee-wee softball and spending time with friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife Jan Lies & beloved beagle Lady, of Litchfield; daughters, Janelle (Tim) Carroll of Mesa, Arizona, and Jen (Matt) Buboltz of Gibbon; son-in-law Chris Langness of Lake Lillian; honorary son Jesse Johnson of Cosmos; grandchildren, Heather (Tony) Stueber; Josh (Mary) Lies; Angela (Jake) Warszynski; Ashley (Jordan Kaiser)Nelson; Heather (Cody Schauer) Langness; Braeden (Tori Bagley) Lies; Brooklynn Lies and Hunter and Mattalynn Buboltz; great-grandchildren, Carson, Aiden & Gavin Stueber; Mason Lies; Braleigh Nelson & Cameron Kaiser; Noah, Aubree, Paislee & Lincoln Schauer; siblings, Joan (Dwayne) Davis, Duane Lies, Mike (JoAnn)Lies, Connie (Ron) Mathies, Mary (Dave) Thielen, Gary (Pam) Lies, Nick (Jenny Otte) Lies, and Joe (Cindy) Lies.
He was preceded in death by daughter Julie Langness (3/1/18); parents Elmer and Jenny Lies; parents-in-law Harold and Adeline Bauer; and sister-in-law Joyce Larson.
