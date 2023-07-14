July 9, 2023
James "Matt" Brennan, husband of Jane, 70, of Darwin, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, at his home in Darwin. A celebration of life will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Darwin Rod and Gun Club in Darwin.
Matt was born on May 6, 1953, in Madelia, the son of James B. and Mary M. (Lansing) Brennan. He graduated from Madelia High School and later went onto Vocational School. He pursued his career in Agronomy through his retirement in Dec. of 2019. Matt married the love of his life Jane (Wemeier) Brennan in 1982. They celebrated their 41st year of marriage on May 1, 2023.
Matt was a true example of a loving husband, brother, dad, grandpa, and friend who always put others before himself. He loved living on the lake with his partner in crime (Jane). Together they love to go on pontoon rides, fish off the dock/ice fish, have coffee with the neighbors, go on wildlife runs, make countless memories with their grandkids, and go on Sanford and Sons runs. You could also always find Matt sitting on the veranda with his fly swatter and a cold one and cleaning up after Jane in the kitchen.
Survived by his loving wife, Jane (Wemeier) Brennan; his son, Joe and wife Nicole (Koistinen) Brennan; their children, Brooklynn and Zach; his son, Will and wife Brittany (Karls) Brennan; their children Carson, Landon, and Rogan; his stepson, Nate and wife Tami (Eisenschenk) Bliss; their children, Caden, Masen, and Ashten.
