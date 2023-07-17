July 12, 2023
James Henry McHugh, 84, of Burnsville/Savage passed away July 12. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 125th St. W., Savage. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Luncheon will follow the interment at the church where we encourage sharing any stories you have.
He was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Litchfield to Frank and Irene McHugh. He married the love of his life, Dorothy, on April 8, 1967, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. He worked hard for 32 years as a cement mason and was recently honored as a 50-year member of the Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' International Association.
He had a passion for sports. In 1958 he was a college wrestling All-American. He played on several local softball and basketball teams well into his 50s, and he bowled for many years in the Dan Patch Men's Bowling League. He enjoyed a good game of cribbage, especially with friends at the Northeast Yacht Club Bar in Minneapolis.
He was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage. Most of all, he cherished time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed driving them around and attending their games and other events.
He is survived by children, Michelle (Mick) Dowell and Dan (Karla) McHugh; grandchildren, Courtney (Kenny Pearson), Carley, Luke and Riley; great-grandchild, James ‘Red’ Pearson; brother, Gene (Patricia) McHugh; sister, Sara (Randy) Meyer; sister-in-law, Geraldine McHugh, and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, Frank and Irene; brother, Gerald McHugh; sister, Mary Francis Bracht.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.