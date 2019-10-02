Sept. 26, 2019
James “Jim” W. Milan, 62, of Litchfield died Sept. 26, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Litchfield Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
James William Milan, son of Calvin and Vila (Hilary) Milan was born Nov. 19, 1956, in Clarion, Iowa. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1975 and also from Brown Institute for broadcasting. While working on the radio in Iowa and Minnesota, he was known as Smilin’ Jim Milan. He continued his education and graduated from Minnesota Bible College and served as a pastor in Dassel, Rochester, Detroit, Michigan and Sugar Grove, Wisconsin.
Over the years, he also pursued his love of cars and was often a car salesman. Jim moved back to Litchfield in 2006 and later became the director of Grand Army of the Republic Hall (G.A.R. Hall).
Jim had an extensive medical history throughout his lifetime and was a kidney donor recipient from Joan (Mike) Clement and Jeff Kingland. He had a good-humored personality and could easily make people laugh during conversations. Jim sold exotic fish at a young age, collected post cards and had pets his entire life. He enjoyed traveling, playing scrabble and watching game shows.
He is survived by his sister Jan (Dave) Pease of Litchfield; niece Rebecca Pease of Litchfield; aunt Ruth Hilary; and cousins, Joe (Beth) Milan, Mary Clymer, Cindy (Mike) Neururer, Connie (Brian) Lindquist and Craig Hilary.
He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Vila; and nephew Nathaniel.
