March 9, 2022
James Michael Navratil, 67, of Silver Lake, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his residence. A visitation and celebration of life for James is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Inurnment follows at Holy Family Cemetery.
He was born in Robbinsdale Oct. 12, 1954, the son of James Allen and Vernadean (Peterson) Navratil Sr.
James and Dianne Fier were joined in holy marriage March 12, 1990, in Duluth. God blessed their marriage with three children.
Jim was formerly employed as a purchasing manager for Norwesco in St. Bonifacius. He enjoyed fishing in the summer, hunting up north, entertaining in his garage, and feeding everyone. Jim was a lifetime member of the Silver Lake Sportsmen’s Club.
He is survived by loving wife Dianne; children, James (special friend Amber) Navratil, Anna Navratil, and Emily (special friend Justin) Navratil; mother Vernadean “Deannie” Navratil; siblings, Vonnie (special friend Richard) Nelson, Deb (Bruce) Bebo, Kathy Simondet, and Michael (Karen) Navratil; nieces, nephews, aunts, brother and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his father; and brother-in-law Bob Simondet.
The Maresh Funeral Home assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be made at mareshfuneralhome.com.