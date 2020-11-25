Nov. 21, 2020
James R. Curtiss, 86 of Litchfield, died Saturday Nov. 21, at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield.
James “Jim” R. Curtiss, the son of Roy and Marian (Anderson) Curtiss was born on Nov. 15, 1934 in Litchfield. He was raised in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1953 and also earned a degree in horticulture from the University of Minnesota. James was an employee with several greenhouses in the Twin Cities before returning to Litchfield where he was employed with The Woolen Mills for many years. He also sold vegetables and flowers at the Litchfield Farmers Market. James loved the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing the produce from his garden and hunting and ice fishing. He also enjoyed baking pies, reading mysteries, listening to the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings.
He is survived by his sister Sally Curtiss; niece Linda (Ron) Hemmah; nephews, Allen Erickson and Bryan (Catherine) Erickson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Marian Curtiss; stepfather Edward Tvrdik; sister Mary Gayle Erickson; brother-in-law Robert Erickson; grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
