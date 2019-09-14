Sept. 9, 2019
James C. Van Nurden, 75, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Sept. 9, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, Meeker County, with interment in the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. David Markworth. Organist was Robin Kruse. Soloist was Paul Hanan performing "On Eagle's Wings." Special music by Men's Quartet performing "The Lord's Prayer." Congregational hymns were "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art." Honorary urn bearers were his grandchildren, Ashlie and Bryson Salmela, Ashley, Colton and Ellie Wiggert, Caitlynn, Mackenzie and Jacson, and Wyatt Van Nurden. Urn bearer was Jordan Salmela
James Clayton Van Nurden was born Sept. 3, 1944, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was the son of Clayton and Louise (Donnay) Van Nurden. James was baptized and later confirmed, both at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. He received his education in Kimball and was a graduate with Kimball High School Class of 1962.
James was united in marriage to Diane Lynn Kruse Dec. 8, 1972, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, Meeker County, where he became a member. This marriage was blessed with four children, Stephanie, Richard, Melissa and Jesse. James and Diane resided in rural Stewart. They shared 46 years of marriage.
James worked in the production department at Hutchinson Technology Incorporated until his retirement in February of 2011. He held previous employment at Fingerhut and MoorMans Feed Company.
As a member of St. John's Lutheran Church he served several terms as a deacon and was janitor for a number of years.
James enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching sports, listening to Elvis music and being outdoors. He loved his yearly trips to Hackensack and Duluth with his family where many memories were made. James especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
James is survived by his wife Diane Van Nurden of Stewart; children, Stephanie Salmela and her husband, Jeff, of Dassel, Richard Van Nurden of Stewart, Melissa Wiggert and her husband, Judd, of Hector and Jesse Van Nurden and his wife, Hollie, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Ashlie, Jordan and Bryson Salmela, Ashley, Colton and Ellie Wiggert, Caitlynn, Mackenzie, Jacson and Wyatt Van Nurden; sisters, Mary Lou Mobley and her husband, Bob, of Buffalo, Jean Brager and her husband, John, of Buffalo, Cheryl Garding and her husband, Joe, of Kimball, Michelle Kuhn and her husband, Tim, of Kimball and Lori Winter and her husband, Glenn, of St. Augusta; brothers, Dale Van Nurden of River Falls, David Van Nurden of Columbia, Missouri and Ed Van Nurden of Kimball; mother-in-law DeLorna Kruse of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Donna Hoff of Litchfield; brother-in-law Duane Kruse and his wife, Brenda, of Cosmos; and many other relatives and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Louise Van Nurden; granddaughter Gracie Wiggert; brothers, Roger Van Nurden, Craig Van Nurden and Richard Van Nurden in infancy; father-in-law Fred Kruse; and brother-in-law Dennis Hoff.
