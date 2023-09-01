Aug. 5, 2023
Jamie Porth, 54, passed away Aug. 5. A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Darwin Township Hall. Friends and family are encouraged to bring along a favorite picture, or a memory of Jamie, for this time of sharing. A light lunch will be provided.
Jamie was born to Diane Mortensen in Litchfield. Diane married Vernon Porth in 1974, who later adopted Jamie. He grew up in Darwin, where his dad operated the Darwin Locker Plant. Jamie attended school in Litchfield, where he graduated with the class of 1986. After high school he met Antonia (Toni) Konsor, and they dated for a time, and then went their separate ways. Jamie enjoyed his young adulthood, living in Darwin, where he helped Vern at the locker plant, and was an avid hunter, using both firearms, and bow & arrow. Jamie also liked working with dogs, training them for hunting and field trials.
In 2002, Jamie reconnected with Toni, and their renewed relationship quickly blossomed, and they were married on March 8, 2003, at All Saints Church, in Darwin. Toni had three children from previous relationships, so they were now a family of five, including Philip, Niquita, and Daniel. Eventually they moved to the Red Wing area, where Toni pursued her career in nursing. In 2016 they moved to Oregon, to be closer to Toni's parents, and in early 2022, they moved to Lawton, Oklahoma, to be nearer to their son, Daniel, and his growing family.
In 2023, Jamie resumed his meat cutter career, at a grocery store in Lawton, while Toni became a home health nurse. On July 16, Jamie suffered a minor stroke, at home, and was hospitalized. The following day a second, more severe stroke, sent Jamie to Oklahoma Health University at Oklahoma City. After he was stabilized, he was sent back to Lawton, for rehab treatment at Southwest Medical Center. On Saturday, Aug. 5, he sadly succumbed to complications from the stroke.
Jamie is survived by his wife of 20 years, Toni; three children, Phillip (Emily) of Ham Lake, Niquita of Albany, Oregon, and Daniel (Brittany) currently stationed in Germany; his father, Vernon of Darwin; his brother, Ken (Sue) of Darwin; his wife's parents, Barry and Laurel Konsor, of Sheridan, Oregon; seven grandchildren, Gavin, Emilie, Raven, Caspian, Zeddicus, Octavia, and Aiden.
Jamie was preceded in death by his mother, Diane in 2021; his grandparents, George and Elizabeth Porth, Elmer and Evelyn Mortensen; brother-in-law, Erroll Konsor.