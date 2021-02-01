Jan. 29, 2021
Jeanette T “Jane” Horejsi, 93, of Hutchinson, formerly of New Prague, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 29, at Harmony River Living Center, Hutchinson. Private family visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, New Prague, with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Masking and social distancing required. Mass will be live streamed on npcatholic.org. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter Theresa (Rick) Reiner of Hutchinson; sisters, Judy Siemon of New Prague, Pat (Dave) Mager of Le Center; and many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces & great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband George.
Arrangements are with Bruzek Funeral Home, bruzekfuneralhome.com