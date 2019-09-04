Sept. 3, 2019
Jane M. Anderson, 87, of Eden Valley died Tuesday, Sept. 3. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield, with 5 p.m. parish prayers. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Union Cemetery of Manannah. Memorials are preferred to Assumption Catholic Church Youth Program.
Jane Margaret Anderson, daughter of Karl and Mary (Swanston) Brunsdale was born Aug. 25, 1932, in Fargo, North Dakota. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1950 and received a B.A. degree from St. Catherine University in 1954 and eventually earned her master’s degree from Moorhead State University. Jane was a second-grade teacher at Groveland Elementary in Minnetonka for 17 years.
She was united in marriage to Marvin Anderson June 20, 1973, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hopkins. After marriage, she joined Marvin on their hog and beef farm outside of Manannah, where they lived until retirement in 1993. After retirement, they built and moved into a home in Eden Valley.
Jane loved to travel for as long as she was physically able to do so: Europe, Hawaii, Japan, Taiwan, Bangkok and Walt Disney World with her grandchildren. Jane and Marvin were snowbirds for many years in Delray Beach, Florida. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and was active with Faith Formation and Rosary Group for many years. Jane enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and needlepoint; but she was most well-known for knitting 74 Christmas stockings for friends and family. Jane never forgot a birthday or anniversary, sending out many cards that she made on her computer. She was a very kind and good friend, often asking about your children or grandchildren and how school was going for them, always the teacher at heart.
Jane is survived by her husband Marvin of Eden Valley; son Karl (Lori Ann) of Blaine; grandchildren, Emma (19), Hannah (18) and Sophia Anderson (18); and brothers, Tom (Mary) Brunsdale of Fargo, North Dakota and John (Mitzi) Brunsdale of Mayville, North Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents Karl and Mary Brunsdale; and brother-in-law Eugene Anderson.
