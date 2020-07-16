June, 29, 2020
Jane D. Quade, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends was Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with a private family interment to follow in the Oakland Cemetery.
Jane Darlene Quade was born on Aug. 15, 1942, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Howard Sr. and Carol (Howard) Quade. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hutchinson. Jane received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1960. Jane attended more colleges than the family can remember and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a business degree.
Jane resided in Minneapolis after college. She was employed as a mortgage banker, then in retirement, Jane worked part time at Costco Wholesale. Jane enjoyed traveling the world, gardening, wild mushroom hunting, entertaining and cooking gourmet meals. Jane had a deep love for animals.
Jane passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 77 years. Blessed be her memory.
Jane is survived by her sibling Howard “Skip” Quade of Hutchinson; nieces and nephews, Kirk (Christy) Quade; Brad (Cristina) Thompson, Tracy (Michael) Anderson, Cody (Richard) McCarthy; great nieces and nephews, Kelsey Quade, Cassidy Cross, Finlay and Darby McCarthy, Isabelle and Tyler Anderson, Naiara, Alexander, and Christopher Thompson; brother-in-law Jim Thompson of Kalispell, Montana; many other relatives and friends.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Carol Quade; sibling Honey Thompson; nephew Jon Quade.
