Aug. 14, 2023
Jane Theresa Heitz, 88, wife of Duane, of Hutchinson passed away Aug. 14, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in Saint John’s Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville. Memorials preferred. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Eulogist was Mark Heitz. Song leaders were, Bobbi Ludewig, Patti Hoerner and Linda Evenson. Music selections were “Be Not Afraid,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Prayer Of Saint Francis,” “I Am The Bread Of Life,” “Ave Maria,” “Song Of Farewell” and “Amazing Grace.” Urn bearers were her grandchildren Andrew Grausam, Katie Grausam, Kaitlyn Grausam, Nicole Kimmerle, Amanda Kimmerle, Meghan Kimmerle, Hayden Heitz and Annika Heitz.
She was born Oct. 3, 1934, at home on the farm near Waconia, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Wagener) Zrust. Jane was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth both at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. She received her grade school education at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Waconia, and was a graduate of Maria Immaculata Academy class of 1952 in Wilmette, Illinois. She furthered her education at the Swedish Hospital of Nursing in Minneapolis, where she received an associate’s degree in licensed practical nursing.
On June 13, 1959, Jane was united in marriage to Duane Heitz at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. This marriage was blessed with four children, Connie, Mark, Janelle and Kevin. Jane and Duane resided in Waconia, Truman and Hutchinson. After retirement, they spent 19 years living on Lake Irene near Miltona, before coming back home to Hutchinson.
Jane was employed at various hospitals and nursing homes around Waconia and Hutchinson as a licensed practical nurse, but she spent most of her time working at Burns Manor Retirement Home in Hutchinson. She retired in June 1993. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed playing bridge, camping, and time spent at the lake. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Heitz of Hutchinson; children, Connie Grausam and her husband, Steve of Bloomington, Mark Heitz and his wife, Jeanne of Minnetonka, Janelle Kimmerle and her husband, Joe of Anoka, Kevin Heitz of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren, Andrew (Katie) Grausam, Kaitlyn Grausam, Nicole Kimmerle, Amanda Kimmerle, Meghan Kimmerle, Hayden Heitz and Annika Heitz; great grandchildren, John and Emma Grausam; sister, Sister Mary Ann Zrust SLW of Chicago, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Rita Zrust of Chaska, Marge Zrust of Buffalo; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Zrust; brothers, James Zrust, Robert Zrust.
Arrangements were by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.