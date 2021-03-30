March 28, 2021
Jane L. Kontowicz (formerly Foss), 88, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, March 28, at Kirkland Crossings. A private family burial was held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waukesha. Memorials in Jane’s name are appreciated to Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp Street, Waukesha, WI 53188.
She was born in Litchfield, May 7, 1932, the daughter of Roy and Isabel (nee Loch) Hanson. She was a graduate of Litchfield High School. She married Joseph Foss in December of 1951 in Litchfield; he preceded her in death Oct. 10, 1971. On Sept. 6, 1985 she married John Kontowicz at Peace Lutheran Church in New Berlin, Wisconsin. Jane was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Waukesha since 1988. Before retiring, she worked as a bookkeeper at Waukesha Pediatric Associates. Jane loved to play bridge and bingo, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
She will be sadly missed by her husband John, of Waukesha, Wisconsin; her children, Margaret “Meg” Cooper of Madison, Wisconsin, Jennifer “Jenny” Foss of Suffolk, Virginia, Joseph Paul Foss of New Berlin, Wisconsin, John “Jack” (Carol) Foss of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and Elizabeth “Betsy” (Michael Campbell) Foss-Campbell of Pewaukee, Wisconsin; her stepchildren, Cindy Johnson, Kerry (Joan) Kontowicz, Keith (Debbie) Kontowicz, Greg (Mary) Kontowicz, and Amy VanderGalien. She was the proud grandmother of Joseph Foss, Matthew Bauwens, Kathleen Valdivieso, Rick Campbell, Alex Cooper, and Shaun Campbell; and great-grandmother of Camren Valdivieso, and Annie Bauwens. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her first husband Joseph Foss; she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joan Davis, and Jean Nordli; and her brother John Hanson.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.