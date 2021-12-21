Dec. 17, 2021
Jane Marie Otto, 73, died peacefully in Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 with her family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Jane led a highly fruitful life characterized by unwavering dedication to family and a remarkable ability to get things done. During their 54 years of marriage, Jane and Art’s strong bond and close teamwork created a rich home life. Their children remember how their mother kept everything working to support family harmony and fun along with close monitoring of their school work.
Growing up in a close family of nine children who remember wonderful parents, she was a lifelong nurturer of her siblings and their families. Jane received her educational start at a country school near their Hutchinson family farm. Jane went on to earn University of MN bachelors and master’s degrees, becoming a licensed social worker while raising four children.
She enjoyed a 30-year career as a psychiatric social worker, most of it spent with the University of Minnesota/Fairview system. Compassionate and dedicated, she had an unwavering passion for her clients, was a great listener and emanated steady calmness. Colleagues observed she treated clients with the same care and dedication as she did her family. In retirement she maintained friendships with colleagues who stayed close through her illness.
Captivated by her grandchildren, she stepped in to assist where needed whether making cake pops, sewing a Superman cape or pitching in to help premature twins gain a foothold. Superbly organized, she orchestrated amazing family trips and traveled the world with Art. The family travel albums are updated to today. For relaxation, Jane coaxed a brand new perennial garden into such impressive bloom that it was soon included on city-wide garden tours.
As her speech and other muscle control ebbed away due to ALS, she actively coached family and caregivers on ASL signing and how to meet her changing needs up to her last day. Toward the end of her life, Jane expressed that her years as a Birthright International volunteer counselor and ultimately local board president were especially satisfying to her.
From childhood on, her volunteerism, social work profession, and family commitment as well as her grace and courage through four years of ALS losses, all sprang from her strong Catholic faith. Jane and Art’s friends from the Visitation and Annunciation faith communities were 50-year regulars for Sunday breakfasts, volleyball games, New Year’s Eve celebrations, campouts and visits to their Woman Lake cabin.
They, and all the extended family sustained Jane during her difficult last year and remain supportive to Art and the immediate family as they grieve their loss and celebrate her exemplary life. Jane will not be forgotten.
Jane will be remembered with love by her husband Art; her son Erich (Anna) and grandchildren, Ella, Evan, and Aiden; her son Matt (Peggy) and grandchild August; her son Ty and granddaughter Lynnsey; her daughter Maria and grandchildren, Peter, Hannah, Marisa, and Robert; her siblings, Linda (predeceased, Don), Ken (Fran), Rita (Tom), Roland (Carol), Joe (Deb), Annette; and nieces, nephews and many dear friends and neighbors.
She is preceded in death by parents, Roland and Betty Tauer; and brothers Steve and Bruce.
Memorials in Jane’s name may be directed to the ALS Association or the donor’s preference.
