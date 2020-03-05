March 1, 2020
Jane Redmann, 76, of Hutchinson, formerly rural Stewart, passed away Sunday, March 1, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Center in Winthrop, with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Officiateing are Apostolic Christian ministers. Honorary casket bearers are Marlyn Messner and Billy Messner. Casket bearers are Jason Messner, Todd Messner, Jay Bartels, Matthew Rettmann, Mitchell Anderson, Arvid Redmann and Jamie Pelzel.
Jane Marie Redmann was born Dec. 18, 1943, in Minneapolis. She was the daughter of Archie and Pearl (Miller) Lienemann. Jane was baptized into her faith as an adult on Aug. 31, 2019, by Apostolic Christian ministers. She received her education in Brownton and was a graduate of the Brownton High School Class of 1961.
On Aug. 15, 1963, Jane was united in marriage to Darrel Redmann at the Brownton Lutheran Church in Brownton. After their marriage, the couple farmed in rural Stewart. Jane and Darrel were blessed with three children. They shared 54 years of marriage until Darrel passed away on Aug. 19, 2018.
Jane attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Winthrop.
Jane liked her dogs and taking care of them. She liked being outside and cleaning. She cherished the time she spent with Darrel, her children and family.
Blessed be her memory.
Jane is survived by her children, Heather Redmann of Edina, Travis Redmann of Stewart and Mandi Zeller and her husband, Richard Zeller III, of Ardmore, Pennsylvania; grandson Richard Zeller IV; sister CarolAnn Messner of Winthrop; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Luella Sondergaard of Stewart, Leona Albrecht of Plato, Linda Klitzke of Hutchinson, Laverna "Lizbeth" Altmann of Faribault, Pete Redmann Jr. of St. Louis Park, LaVonne Kuntz and her husband, Lyle, of Mayer, Gary Redmann and his wife, Mary, of Tampa, Florida, Myron Redmann and his wife, Kathy, of Brownton, and Arvid Redmann and his wife, Kathy, of Stewart; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Pearl Lienemann; husband, Darrel Redmann; brothers-in-law, Melvin Sondergaard, Melvin Albrecht, Kevin Redmann, Larry Klitzke, Eddie Altmann and Dennis Messner.
Arrangements by Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.