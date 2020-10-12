Oct. 4, 2020
Janet E. McKimm, 72, of Mankato, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, at her home in Mankato. Funeral service was Saturday, Oct. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev.Gerhard Bode officiated. Organist was Paul Otte. Eulogy by Brianna Schuessler. Congregational hymns were "I'm But A Stranger Here", "Children Of The Heavenly Father", and "Abide With Me". Honorary casket bearers were Brianna Schuessler, Leyton McKimm, Keenan McKimm, and Brynlee McKimm. Casket bearers were Brady McKimm, Ethan Holtmeier, Joe Holtmeier, and Dylan Holtmeier.
Janet Elaine McKimm was born Feb. 20, 1948, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of John and Dorothy (Beneke) Aul. Janet was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. She received her elementary education in Glencoe and was a graduate of Hutchinson High School May 31, 1966. She attended Concordia College in St. Paul, for two years before transferring to Mankato State College where she graduated July 17, 1970, with a degree in Mathematics and a minor in Library Science. In 1993, she earned her Masters of Library Science from Emporia State University.
On Dec. 20, 1969, Janet was united in marriage to Terry McKimm at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Bethany and Brady. Janet and Terry resided in Phoenix, Arizona; Hutchinson, Littleton, Colorado; and Mankato. They shared more than 50 years of marriage.
Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed her career as a librarian in Hutchinson, and Centennial, Colorado. Some of her favorite activities included reading, playing games, golfing, fishing, hiking in the mountains, swimming, being by the ocean, and hunting for sand dollars and seashells on the beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Janet was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2009 and Lewy Body Dementia in 2013. She peacefully passed away in her home Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Blessed be her memory.
Janet is survived by her husband Terry McKimm of Mankato; children, Bethany Holtmeier and her husband Joe Holtmeier, of Mankato, Brady McKimm and his wife Carrie Langstraat, of Rochester; grandchildren, Brianna (Holtmeier) Schuessler and her husband Cole, Dylan Holtmeier, Ethan Holtmeier, Leyton McKimm, Keenan McKimm, and Brynlee McKimm; father John Aul of Perham; sister Joan Radunz of Perham; brothers, Tom Aul and his wife Maggie, of Elbow Lake, and Tim Aul of Fergus Falls; mother-in-law Clarice McKimm of Hutchinson; brother-in-law Larry McKimm and his wife, Barb, of Hutchinson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Aul; father-in-law Kenneth McKimm; brother-in-law Charles Radunz; nephew Kent McKimm.
