Nov. 13, 2020
Janet Esther (Schreiner) Shanholtzer, 90, died Friday at Meeker Manor in Litchfield from complications of multiple myeloma and kidney failure. A graveside service will be in the spring of 2021 at Ripley Cemetery.
She was born to John and Emma (Post) Schreiner April 25,1930, in rural Dassel. As a young girl she lived in the area before moving with her parents to the Waldoch Ranch, a former riverboat stopping point on the Mississippi River south of Palisade. She was a rural country school student before attending Aitkin High School. On July 19, 1947, she was united in marriage to Nyal Shanholtzer at her family home. The couple lived in Minneapolis while Nyal (a World War II veteran) attended the Dunwoody Institute for mechanics training. They moved to their home on the south side of Lake Ripley in 1951 when their daughter, Leanne, was a year old. Nyal died in 1991 and Janet continued to live at their lake home until late in 2017. She was a longtime member of the Litchfield United Methodist Church. During her working years, Janet was employed at the Litchfield Greenhouse, Woolworth’s, Super Valu and Butwin Manufacturing, all in Litchfield. She also painted and cleaned in private homes. Gardening, adding to her doll and chicken collections, along with knitting, crocheting, doing crafts and playing cards with friends and family were her favorite activities. She loved to travel with Nyal and continued her frequent treks to different parts of the world even after his death. In 1982, Janet spent her spare time painting her Lake Ripley home and outbuildings a striking plaid. Many people took a swing around the lake to see her handiwork. She loved that people enjoyed her little bit of silly. The interior of Janet's house was also a marvel with nearly 2,000 dolls in her living room, and a kitchen (from floor to ceiling) full of decorative chicken items. She liked to have people see her collections and often she remarked that she'd like to be a "fly in the car" to hear what they had to say as they drove away.
Janet is survived by her daughter Leanne and son-in-law Steven of Litchfield, as well as two grandsons, Robert (Janel) of Owatonna, (their children, Caleb, Aaron, Sarah and Julia), and John (Christie) of Bloomington. She is also survived by her sister's children, Orville, Percy, Ralph, Gilbert, Howard and Melvin; nieces, Fay Shanholtzer (who is also her sister-in-law), Goldie Mackie of California and Linda Madson of Arizona.
Janet was preceded in death by her sister Lucille Anderson; nephew Marvin Anderson; nieces, Irma Peterson, LoisAnn Paradise and Goldie Omdahl.
Memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church, CentraCare Dialysis Center, Meeker Manor or Ecumen, all of Litchfield; or the American Cancer Society.
