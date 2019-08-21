Aug. 16, 2019
Janet E. Lee, 63, passed away after a long illness Friday, Aug. 16, at Augustana Lakeside Health Center in Dassel. Services are private.
Janet was born Aug. 20, 1955, in Carrington, North Dakota, to Eldo and Clara Lee, the youngest of two daughters. She grew up in Carrington and was a member of Federated Church. After graduation from Carrington High School in 1973, she attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Janet was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and graduated with a degree in business in 1977.
After college, Janet started a 32-year career with JCPenney in July 1977. She began in Williston, North Dakota, and also worked as part of the management team at stores in Minot, North Dakota, Edina, Minnesota, Bismarck, North Dakota and Beaverton, Oregon. She finished her career as store manager at the JCPenney store in Hutchinson in 2009. She lived in Hutchinson until her death.
She will be deeply missed by her sister Sue (Sam) Miller, of Greensboro, Georgia; and two nieces, Stephanie (Brian) Tuttle of Chicago, Illinois and Ashley Miller of Washington, District of Columbia.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation.