June 11, 2021
Janet Marie Sommerdorf Brunberg, 89, passed away in Ukiah, California, Friday, June 11.
Janet was born Nov. 14, 1931, in Brownton. She was the daughter of Bertram Earl and Mildred Rose (Waldo) Sommerdorf. She grew up on a farm where no one ever, ever said "I have nothing to do." There was a lot of work, but a lot of room to play, trees to climb, horses to ride, trouble to get into every day. Through her father she developed a lifelong passion for rocks and fossils. From a young age she yearned to be a reporter, even designing and putting out a one-sheet family event newspaper. Her interests expanded to music and playing the piano in school, with a group of friends and in Minnesota State Music competitions. Janet graduated with the Brownton High School Class of 1949.
Just out of high school, Janet was employed for a short time by the Minneapolis Star and Tribune. She then attended the University of Minnesota on the St. Paul Ag Campus. It was there she met Sven Torbjorn Brunberg. He was one of the first exchange students to come to America from Sweden after World War ll. They later married at Brownton Congregational Church March 4, 1951.
The couple moved to Cut Bank, Montana, where Janet worked in a local law office, often the center of local strife and politics. In 1953, their daughter Jill Cecil Brunberg was born. In 1956, seeing an opportunity and adventure in the north, the family moved to Alaska. In Fairbanks the Brunberg family settled in, building their home, business and future.
For 63 years, Janet continued to pursue her love of journalism, arts and wild mushrooms while discovering all that living and raising a family in Alaska had to offer. Always looking for the next adventure, she traveled extensively across the globe and expanded her education with her Bachelor of Science degree and substantial work on her masters in English/journalism from the University of Alaska. She studied French and attained sufficient fluency for “cafe” conversations during her travels. In the early years her passions included finding fossils and mammoth teeth among the many tailing piles left behind the traveling gold dredges. She extended her research of family history, leading to membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mayflower, Eastern Star and many other organizations. In the early 2000s she took on the age of technology and computers. While determined to “teach” the computer to react as she wanted, she continued to expand her genealogy research and contacts with friends and family.
In 2019, with her mobility decreasing and the long Alaska winters more imposing, she determined it was time to leave Alaska and move closer to her daughter in Ukiah, California, for her next adventure. While her heart and “home” remained firmly in Alaska, she enjoyed the variety of people, places, temperate winters and air-conditioned colorful summers of California. COVID-19 restrictions did not meld well with her style, but she endured.
Early 2021, with her health failing, she mused she had everything hoped for from life: a good husband, family and home, travel and the opportunity to do pretty much everything she wanted to do. It was a good life, well lived, but now she was ready for a good end.
Janet passed peacefully in the early morning of June 11, with the sun shining, flowers blooming and birds chirping their spring song. We remember Janet as an independent, free-style, creative individual. She was an accomplished pianist, avid reader, published author, artist and genealogist. She loved debate and never tired of controversial commentary on the state of current affairs or politics. Ever on the lookout for adventure, it was indeed a good life well lived.
Janet is survived by her daughter Jill; granddaughter Lystra; son-in-law Russ Hobby; brothers, Ronald A. (Karen) Sommerdorf and Charles W. (Sandra) Sommerdorf; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins
Janet was preceded in death by her husband Sven Brunberg; grandparents, Hiram and Cecil (Lockwood) Waldo, Charles and Etta (Zitlow) Sommerdorf; and parents Bertram and Mildred Sommerdorf.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.