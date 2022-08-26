Aug. 23, 2022
Janey R. Shepersky of Hibbing, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth with her family by her side. No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.
Janey was born June 1, 1947, to Bob and Emma Kinzel of Chisholm. She graduated from Chisholm High School Class of 1965 and attended Hibbing Junior College. She worked at various banks on the Iron Range in the insurance departments. In the late 1980s, she moved to Hutchinson and worked selling crop insurance at Dave Larson Financial and Insurance Services. In July 1989, she married Dennis Shepersky in Litchfield and they bought a home on Dunns Lake to enjoy the great outdoors. Janey and Dennis were dog people and always had dogs in their home and felt they were their children. Janey fostered basset hounds but had to quit as she fell in love with each one of them and always ended up keeping them. Janey loved four-wheeling, pontoon boat riding and her twice a day walks with her dogs. Janey was a kind soul and always helped her friends and family. Janey and Dennis moved back to the Chisholm area in Oct. 2020 to be near family and enjoy their retirement.
Janey is survived by her husband Dennis; her brother Bob (Judie) Kinzel and family of Baxter; her sister Deb (Ron) Lockhart and family of Chisholm; Dennis' family; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends; but most importantly, her dogs, Too and Poppy.
Janey is preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Aloize (Shorty) and Luella (Lolly) Shepersky; and her favorite aunt Polly Succio.
Memorials may be sent to: Dennis Shepersky, 3917 Highway 5, Hibbing, Minnesota 55746