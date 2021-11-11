Oct. 15, 2021
Janice A. Grimsgard, 85, of Litchfield, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, at the Litchfield Hospital in Litchfield. Memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2022.
Janice Ardith Grimsgard was born Jan. 17, 1936, in Osceola Township, in Renville County to Hulda (Baumgart) Nething and Lilliard Nething.
Jan was baptized in March of 1936. She was confirmed in 1949 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Jan was a lifelong member at St. Paul's.
Jan married Val Wright in 1954. To this union, seven children were born. Jan married Rodney Grimsgard in 1981.
Jan loved spending time on the family farm. She also enjoyed fishing, quilting, and bowling.
She also loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her church family.
Jan lived to be 85 years old. May she go with God, may her memory be blessed, and may she save a spot for us.
She is survived by her children, Vivian Wright of Wadena, Rick Wright of Thief River Falls, Janette (Richard) Schenhiet of Dassel, Randy Wright of Thief River Falls, Judy (Gary) Sweno of Montevideo, and Robin (Mary) Wright of Dassel; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly Nething of McIntosh, Judy Hedrick of Hinckley, Ed (Tracy) Nething of Dassel, and Sophie (Steve) of Orlando, Florida; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Sally DeFries; brothers, Herb, Dave, Harry, and Dean; sisters, Joan, Carol, Phyllis Turck, and Gloria; sisters-in-law, Maejelle, Mary, and Mary Ann; her brother-in-law Lloyd Turck; and her infant son Raymond.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.