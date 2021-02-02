Feb. 1, 2021
Janice F. Nelson, 86, of Litchfield, died Monday Feb. 1, at the Lakeside Generations Nursing Home in Dassel. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A walk-through visitation will be 5 -7 p.m. Friday at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield.
Janice Fern Nelson, the daughter of Rueben and Fern (Eastman) Peterson was born April 14, 1934 in Martin County, Iowa. She grew up and received her education in Ringsted, Iowa, graduating from Ringsted High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to Allan Nelson June 29, 1952 in Ringsted, Iowa. Janice was a bank book keeper for many years and moved to Litchfield in 1956. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, where she served on several committees. Janice loved being surrounded by people; and was the ultimate caregiver for her family and friends. She had a beautiful alto singing voice, loved to read scripture and was a prayer warrior. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, growing flowers and attending her grandkids sporting events.
Janice is survived by her children, Brent (and Kim) Nelson of Litchfield, Brad Nelson of Litchfield, and Blake (and Kris) Nelson of Eden Prairie; grandchildren, Michaella, Paige, Meghan, Sam, and Joey; great-granddaughter Dior Louise; sisters-in-law, Lois Nelson, and Mae Brynteson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Allan; parents Rueben and Fern; brother Dr. Richard Peterson; and brothers-in-law, Lloyal, Randly, and Burton; and sister-in-law Marcella (Del) Anderson.
