Sept. 15, 2019
Janice "Jan" I. Kreitlow, 88, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service was Friday, Sept. 20, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Kevin Oster. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Congregational hymns were "Jesus Lives! The Victory's Won," "For All the Saints," "Lift High the Cross," "Beautiful Savior" and "I Know That My Redeemer Lives." Honorary urn bearers were Cass Kreitlow, Connor Dobberstein, Matthew Kreitlow, Blake Dobberstein and Hunter Sprouls. Urn Bearer was Jacob Dobberstein.
Janice "Jan" Irene Falk Dobberstein Kreitlow was born Aug. 31, 1931, in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Otto and Edna (Plautz) Falk. Jan was baptized as an infant Sept. 13, 1931, at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Woodruff, Wisconsin, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, by the Rev. A. Koehler. She received her education at Arbor Vitae Woodruff school district. Jan furthered her education at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson and received a bookkeeping certificate.
In 1948, Jan was united in marriage to Wallace Dobberstein at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, by the Rev. A. Koehler. This marriage was blessed with four children, Julie, Glenn, Jonathan and Kristin. They shared 25 years of marriage together until Wallace passed away Oct. 23, 1973.
On Feb. 1, 1975, Jan was united in marriage to William "Bill" Kreitlow at the Lutheran Church of the Redemption in Bloomington, by the Rev. Donald Buelow. Jan and Bill shared 44 years of marriage together.
Jan was employed as a sales clerk at the S & L department store in Hutchinson for nine years. She was then the co-owner and manager of Jandys Children's Clothing in Hutchinson for 22 years until she retired in 1995.
Jan was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson originally where she served in the Dorcas Club and taught Sunday school. In 1963, Jan joined Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and served in many other church functions. She knew that God guided her every footstep, and through her life's journey she helped to guide many others to faith in the Lord. Jan served on the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce board and Downtown Business Association. In February 2002, Jan and Bill were named Hutchinson's "Volunteers of the Year" at the annual Area Chamber of Commerce banquet. She was also a member of the Hutchinson Hospital Health Auxiliary where she volunteered at the gift shop, the information desk and enjoyed delivering "Meals on Wheels" and other work for many years.
Jan enjoyed being involved in church activities and playing "500" cards with good friends. She also enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing and watching sports. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Jan is survived by her husband Bill Kreitlow of Hutchinson; children, Julie Solseth and her husband, David, of Sartell, Glenn Dobberstein and his wife, Maureen, of Fridley, Steven Kreitlow and his wife, Brenda, of Blaine, David Kreitlow and his special friend, Karen, of Chanhassen and Jonathan Dobberstein and his wife, Brenda, of Prior Lake; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Alice Dobberstein, June Dobberstein, Joanne Redman and Adriana Williams; and brother-in-law Gene Williams; and many other relatives and friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Edna Falk; husband Wallace Dobberstein; daughter Kristin Dobberstein; daughter-in-law Becky Dobberstein; four sisters; and three brothers.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.