Aug. 12, 2021
Janice Lange, 80, of Deerwood, formerly of Hutchinson and Russell, loving nwife, mother of three, grandmother of eight, peacefully passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, at her home surrounded by her family. She had reached the age of 80 years, four months and 11 days. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Grace First Parish in Russell. Interment will follow in Russell Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, also at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made out to the family for use at a future designation.
Janice Pauline Arndt was born to Henry and Josephine Alvena Arndt April 1, 1941, in Tyler. She graduated from Russell High School in 1959. Janice went on to receive her degree from the University of Minnesota in 1960. On Aug. 31, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Larry Lange. The couple raised two daughters, Cheryl and Darcy, and one son, Greg, in Hutchinson.
Janice was excited to begin her career as a food service supervisor at the Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Once married, Janice and Larry moved to Hutchinson, when he became employed by 3M. Janice found great joy in managing the S&H Green Stamp Redemption Center and the Credit Bureau of Hutchinson, however, her happiest moments were when she raised her three children as a stay-at-home mom.
Janice’s family was the center of her life, and the love Janice had for them was profound. That love grew even deeper when she became “Grandma” to her eight grandchildren. Janice was so proud of each of them and all of their accomplishments. She loved hosting family gatherings and enjoyed teaching them the concept of “families that play together, stay together.” She loved the “lake life” and enjoyed summer weekends at their cabin so much that in 1999, they purchased the property next to their cabin. In 2001, Janice and Larry permanently moved to the lake home they had built by hand on Bay Lake in the Deerwood area. She enjoyed camping, traveling around the state, country and world, going for walks, bike and pontoon rides, as well as playing in the lake with her grandchildren. She looked forward to the monthly bridge club evenings with her friends. Janice was an active member of Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson by serving on several committees and singing in the choir. She was passionate about music, especially playing the piano, and instilled that love into her children and grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Janice is survived by her loving and faithful husband Larry; daughter Cheryl Kuz and her children, Annika, Conrad and Kirsten of Ada, Michigan; daughter Darcy (Tyler) Oberdeck and their children, Emily and Tim of Mound; son Greg (Patricia) and their children, Josie, Dylan and Riley of Chaska; her brothers, Mike (Jane) Arndt of Watertown, and Tom (Betty) Arndt of Verndale; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family around the state and country.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Alvena Arndt of Russell; brother Conrad Arndt of Marshall; infant sister Mary Louise Arndt of Russell; and sister Susan Washtock of Bloomington.
Arrangements by Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota, 507-532-2933. Guestbook and tribute wall available online at hamiltonfh.com.