May 30, 2020
Janice M. Hlavka, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, May 30, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wednesday, June 3rd, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Organist was Sharon Barton. Soloist was David Skaar “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Amazing Grace,” and ‘Take My Hand, Precious Lord.” Urn Bearers were Nicole Lingbeek, Joshua Mraz, Jacob Inselmann, and Caleb Inselmann
Janice Mae Hlavka was born Aug. 20, 1943, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Otto and Dorothea (Schultz) Rath. Janice was baptized as an infant Sept. 12, 1943, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 14, 1957 both at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. She received her education in Buffalo Lake, and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1961. Janice furthered her education for one year at the New Ulm School of Practical Nursing.
On Oct. 6, 1962, Janice was united in marriage to LeRoy Hlavka at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with three daughters, Pamela, Kimberly, and Michelle. Janice and LeRoy resided in Olivia, and later made their home in Hutchinson in 1963. They shared 57 years of marriage.
Janice held several positions during her 13 years of employment at Hutchinson Public Schools. She retired in 1997. Janice also sold Avon products for many years.
Janice was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson where she was the head of the Ladies Aid and also taught Sunday school.
Janice enjoyed traveling and was able to visit Europe, Australia, Hawaii and many more places. Her favorite place to visit was Hawaii in which she traveled to for 25 plus years. Janice was a wonderful cook and was always giving her family treats. She enjoyed being at her Lake Minnie-Belle cabin every weekend and entertaining her family there. Janice cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Janice passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 76 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Janice is survived by her husband LeRoy Hlavka of Hutchinson; daughters, Pamela Hlavka of Woodbury, Kimberly Mraz and her husband Daniel, of Hutchinson, Michelle Inselmann and her husband Dale, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Nicole Lingbeek and her husband Mitch, of Buffalo, Joshua Mraz and his significant other Amanda Caven, of Fernando, Jacob Inselmann of Hutchinson, Caleb Inselmann of Hutchinson; sisters, Genevieve Leske and her husband Marlo, of Buffalo Lake, and Alice Osland of Lamberton; brother-in-law Joseph Hlavka of Minnetonka; many other relatives and friends
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Dorothea Rath; and brother-in-law Jerome Hlavka.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.