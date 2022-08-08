Aug. 2, 2022
Janice A. Nowak, 75 of Litchfield died on Tuesday Aug. 2, 2022 at Bethany Home in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Janice Ann Nowak, the daughter of William and Jeanette (Schneider) McGraw was born on Sept. 21, 1946 in Litchfield. She was baptized Oct. 6, 1946. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964 and from the Willmar Community College in 1966. Janice was united in marriage to Richard Nowak on June 1, 1968. Janice lived in Silver Lake, Danube and Litchfield and worked at 3M for one 1/2 years. She also worked at Lester's as a secretary for a year. Janice was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1970 and she faced this diagnosis with courage. She continued to live independently with the support of her family until the last couple of years. She never complained about anything and was so grateful for any gesture of kindness. She was a member of the Church of St. Philip. Janice was very generous and loved her dogs. She enjoyed reading, writing in her journal, shopping, getting mail, and watching game shows and sports.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Bonnie Gjelhaug of Bloomington, Dan (Nancy) McGraw of Litchfield, Mike (Deb) McGraw of Danube, Dave (Cindy) McGraw of Bloomington, Marty (Corinne) McGraw of Annandale, Mary (Randy) Anderson of Dassel and Tony (Katie) McGraw of Darwin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jeanette McGraw; brother Gary McGraw; sister JoAnne McGraw; and brother in-law John Gjelhaug.
