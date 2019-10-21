Oct. 16, 2019
Janice M. Rohrbach, 71, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service was Monday, Oct. 21, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Dave Wollan. Organist was Sharon Barton. Congregational hymns were "How Great Thou Art," "Amazing Grace" and "Jesus Loves Me."
Janice May Rohrbach was born May 23, 1948, in Ipswich, South Dakota. She was the daughter of William and Esther (Pietz) Rohrbach. Janice was baptized at Lutheran Country Church in Hosmer, South Dakota, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hosmer. She received her education in Hosmer and was a graduate with Hosmer High School Class of 1966. Janice furthered her education at Aberdeen School of Commerce in Aberdeen, studying stenographic for one year.
Janice resided in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, where she was employed at Wells Fargo Bank for 33 years, in the word processing department until her retirement in 2008. Janice and her special friend, Donald Ziebart, shared many years of happiness together until the passing of Donald in March of 2018.
In March of 2018, Janice relocated to Hutchinson to live with her sister Jeraldine. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Janice enjoyed square dancing, traveling and reading. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
On June 7, 2018, Janice made her home at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake.
Blessed be her memory.
Janice is survived by her sister Jeraldine Rohrbach of Hutchinson; brother William "John" Rohrbach of Watertown, South Dakota; and many other relatives and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents William and Esther Rohrbach; and special friend Donald Ziebart.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at www.hantge.com.