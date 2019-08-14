Aug. 5, 2019
Janice “Jan” Urban, 82, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Aug. 5, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist will be Bev Wangerin. Song leader will be Bobbi Ludewig performing “I Can Only Imagine” and “I Will Rise.” Musical selections are “Here I Am, Lord,” “Shepherd Me, O God,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Song of Farewell” and “Lead Me, Lord.” Honorary casket bearers will be Marek Lewin and Kira Lewin. Casket bearers will be Travis Reinert, Stephanie Lewin, Ashley Buresh, Amy Hansen, Katie Urban, Jenessa Urban, Stone Weigandt and Guy Weigandt.
Janice Ann (Troska) Urban was born July 25, 1937, in Preston Lake Township, Renville County. She was the daughter of Nickolas and Erma (Forcier) Troska. She was baptized as an infant Aug. 1, 1937, and confirmed in her faith as a youth June 29, 1949, both at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. She received her education in Stewart, Brownton and graduated from Litchfield High School Class of 1955.
On April 11, 1959, Jan was united in marriage to Gerald Urban at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with five children, Suzanne, Michael, Kristine, Julianne and Gregg. Jan and Gerald resided in Glencoe, on the farm, until May of 2006, when they moved to Hutchinson. They shared 48 years of marriage until the passing of Gerald March 5, 2008.
Jan was employed at Burns Manor as a nurse’s aide, then at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing from 1979 to 1996.
She enjoyed gardening, traveling, murder mystery dinners, playing cards, Farkle, sewing, quilting, cooking and baking. Jan was always the hostess, hosting quilting luncheons, dinner and card parties. When she wasn’t hosting, she spent her time escorting her friends to various events, such as the monthly Scarlet Roses Ret Hat birthday breakfast. She loved playing bingo at the VFW, attending music in the park and spending time with her family and friends. Jan was a local Avon lady for several years. Her faith taught her about life eternal and she believed in this with her entire being.
Jan was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and Council of Church Women in Hutchinson. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Hutchinson Arts Center and Glencoe Preservation Historic Society. Jan was an active volunteer of Harmony River Living Center and fundraising at Glencoe Event Center.
Blessed be her memory.
Janice is survived by her children, Suzanne Reinert and her husband, Mark, of Glencoe, Michael Urban and his wife, Sherri, of Glencoe, Kristine Farenbaugh of Hutchinson, Julianne Weigandt and her husband, Todd, of Minster, Ohio and Gregg Urban and his wife, Linda, of Glencoe; grandchildren, Travis Reinert, Stephanie Lewin and her husband Derek, Ashley Buresh and her husband Tyler, Amy Hansen and her husband Geoffrey, Savannah Weigandt, Shania Weigandt, Stone Weigandt, Guy Weigandt, Star Weigandt, Eden VanEss, Katie Urban and Jenessa Urban; great-grandchildren, Marek Lewin and Kira Lewin; sisters, Germaine Troska of Hutchinson, Patricia Markgraf and her husband, Edward, of Hutchinson, Jeanine Messner and her husband, Stanley, of Hutchinson and Shirley Troska of Hutchinson; brother David Troska and his wife, DeAnne, of Glencoe; and nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Nickolas and Erma Troska; husband Gerald Urban; brother Paul Troska; son-in-law Kevin Farenbaugh; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Braun and Juanita Urban; brother-in-law James Urban.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.