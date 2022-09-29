Sept. 23, 2022
Janine E. Skelton, 61, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Memorial service is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Layton Lemke.
Janine Elizabeth Skelton was born in Litchfield, on May 30, 1961, to Finley and Colleen Mix. She resided in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Janine had many passions when it came to working but she especially loved serving others. As a licensed practical nurse in Hutchinson, personal care attendant for many years to several patients and working in the food service industry. It didn’t matter what Janine did, as long as it involved people and making them happy. Janine enjoyed spending time with friends and family, watching movies, gardening, cooking, going for walks, and spending time with her pets.
Blessed be her memory.
Janine is survived by her four children, Adam (Noelle), Nick (Jamie), Bailey (Nico), and Stephanie; five grandchildren, Grady, Brielle, Rhia, Lucas, and Jovi; siblings, Debra (Steven), Pamela (Brian), Mark (Joy), Michelle (Michael); many other relatives and friends.
Janine is preceded in death by her parents, Finley and Colleen Mix; nephew, Peter Evans.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.