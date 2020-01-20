Jan. 12, 2020
Janis V. Duggan, 83, of St. Cloud, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, at her home in St Cloud. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Janis was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Hutchinson, Minnesota, to Richard and Virginia (Swetland) Newcomb. She was united in marriage to John D. Duggan Sept. 4, 1954, in Glencoe. They resided in Houston, Texas, where they raised two children. After her husband passed away, she returned to Minnesota and lived in St Cloud.
She was an avid reader throughout her life. She looked forward to and enjoyed her “girls days” with her daughter. She also enjoyed dining with her friends in St. Cloud and frequent trips to Hutchinson for lunch with her relatives. She especially loved her trips to Duluth to visit her granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
Janis is survived by her son Mitchell (Mary) Duggan of Katy, Texas; daughter Catherine (Bill) Pallies of Annandale; granddaughters, Olivia Vasquez of Katy, Texas and Victoria (Andy) Olson of Duluth; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Newcomb of Oregon, Jill (Wayne) Henquinet of Arden Hills, Jennifer (Dave) Bernhagen of Hutchinson and Brad (Connie) Newcomb of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Toni Newcomb of Hutchinson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother Greg Newcomb.