Oct. 30, 2022
Jason Dean Huber, 55, of Hutchinson passed away Oct. 30 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Kevin Oster. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Congregational hymns were “Lift High The Cross”, “The Lord Is My Shepherd” and “I Walk In Danger All The Way”. Casket bearers were Jesse Huber, Ryan Bergseng, Marissa Bergseng, Donny Swanson, Rod Engel, Peter Job.
He was born Jan. 9, 1967, in Mobridge, South Dakota, the son of Dean and Connie (Job) Huber. Jason was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1985. Jason furthered his education at St. Cloud State University.
He was a manager at Car Quest in Cold Spring. He enjoyed car racing and motorcycling. Jason was a hardworking, extremely intelligent, caring, loving, and soft-hearted man. He always put his family and friends first. Jason was known as a “Mr. Fix It” and was always willing to help his family and friends fix things. He enjoyed passing down his valuable talents to his two boys, Jake and Jesse, and his niece and nephew.
Blessed be his memory.
Jason is survived by his mother, Connie Huber, of Hutchinson; sons, Jake Huber of St. Paul, Jesse Huber of St. Paul; sister Patricia (John) Bergseng of Glencoe; nephew Ryan Bergseng of Glencoe; niece Marissa Bergseng of Glencoe; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Dean Huber; grandparents, Eugene and Otillia Job, Albert and Alice Huber.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.