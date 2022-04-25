April 19, 2022
Jean L. Fallon, 87, of East Grand Forks, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She will be remembered as a precious mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a loyal friend to so many. Funeral service was Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks. Interment will be later this spring in Resurrection Cemetery.
Jean Leone Gladys Ross was born on Feb. 24, 1935 in Forest City. The daughter of George and Margaret (Zemple) Ross, she grew up on their family farm and graduated from High School in Litchfield, in 1952. On Oct. 30, 1954, she married Leo Fallon, in Litchfield. Leo was an Air Force man, and together they traveled the country and beyond and welcomed four daughters who joined their adventures, Hope, Terese, Joy, and Maria. Their family lived in South Dakota, Michigan, Idaho, Hawaii, California, and Morocco, North Africa.
Their family settled in East Grand Forks in 1972 and Jean became active in the Sacred Heart Women’s Guild and church choir. Jean was a warm spirit and immediately became a beloved friend and community member. Even in her later years, she could be seen in the dining room of Good Samaritan enjoying her coffee and fellowship for hours and welcoming every new friend to join her table.
Jean was a kind and protective caregiver, and in 1978, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse and obtained her LPN degree from East Grand Forks Technical College. She worked at the Litchfield Hospital, the Grand Forks Clinic, United Hospital, Grand Forks and the Good Samaritan Nursing Center, East Grand Forks. However, her favorite job was being a loving mother and grandmother. She cherished time with her family, and was a wonderful host who always made sure there was more than enough to go around.
Jean is survived by children, Hope (Paul) Schlieman of Holloway, Terese (Richard) Bernstein, of San Diego, California, Joy (Randy) Schoenborn of East Grand Forks, and Maria (Barry) Romo of Grand Forks, North Dakota; seven grandchildren, Scott Schlieman, Eric (Erin) Schlieman, Rebekah Bernstein, Douglas Bernstein, Abby (Andrew) Cohen, Claire (Chandler Esslinger) Romo, and Kate (Trenton) Egan; two great grandchildren, Evan and Caroline Schlieman; two sisters, Lois (Richard) Warren of Forest City, and Margaret Kay (Rick) Eberle of Champlin.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leo; her parents; her sister Phyllis Hartwig; and brother-in-law Ralph Hartwig.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. Online guest book available at dandahlfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks.