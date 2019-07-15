July 11, 2019
Jean Marie Holm, 86, of Dassel died Thursday, July 11, at her home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Philips Catholic Church in Litchfield with the Rev. Pat Casey and the Rev. Brian Mandel officiating. Interment of the urn will follow the service at Dassel Community Cemetery. Gathering with family will be Wednesday, two hours prior to the service at St. Philips Catholic Church in Litchfield.
Jean Marie (Miller) Holm was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Litchfield. She grew up in Litchfield where she was baptized and confirmed at St. Philips Catholic Church and was presently a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin. Jean was an active member of St John’s Catholic Church, serving on the Liturgy Committee and was a longtime volunteer wherever needed. Jean attended Litchfield High School where she graduated in 1950.
On July 26, 1958, Jean was united in marriage to John Holm. Together they made their home on a farm south of Dassel and raised five children. She loved helping on the farm. Together, they managed Collinwood Mutual Insurance Company and was later an agent and board member of Crow River Mutual Insurance Company.
Jean was a member of TOPS, was a 4-H leader when her children were young and was a longtime member of the Meeker County Fair Board. She was an avid card player and enjoyed getting together with her Golden Age Card Club. She was also a Senior Expo Volunteer. She had volunteered to drive numerous people to their doctor appointments over the years. She enjoyed her family, especially during the holidays and special events. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each year she hosted all of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids at a family weekend. This was the highlight of her year and speaks to her overwhelming generosity and belief in the importance of family. She loved to serve and gave of herself in ways that made others’ lives a little easier and better.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Peggy) Holm of Dassel, Judy (Randy) Barka of Forest City, Janel (Dean) Zimmerman of Brownton, Joleen (Brent) Soderberg of Delano and Ron (Jen) Holm of Maple Lake; 15 grandchildren, Adam (Jody), Zachary (Laura) and Nicholas (Emily) Holm, Jon (Jennifer), David (Amanda), Alan (Bethany) and Victoria Barka, Nathan (Marie) and Ryan (Molly) Zimmerman, Ellen (TJ Minor), Martin and Elizabeth Soderberg and Owen, Lucia and Quinn Holm; and 10 great-grandchildren, Eva Holm, Greta Holm, James and Lilly Barka, Logan Barka, Matthew and Hannah Barka, Brock and Madeline Zimmerman and Hadley Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her husband John; her father Leo Miller; her very special brother-in-law Lawrence Holm; and other family members.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
“Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in pretty well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, totally worn out and proclaiming “Wow, what a ride”.”