April 28, 2023
Jean Marion “Jeanie” Zeltinger, 72, of Tolley, North Dakota, formerly of Hutchinson, died April 28, at her home. Funeral service is at 2 p.m. May 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tolley.
Jean was born Jan. 4, 1951, in Hutchinson, to Louis and Ruth (Heller) Schroeder. She was raised there and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1969. While in Minnesota, she worked for 3M, enjoyed lake activities and all that went along with it. She was known for her teeny, weenie polka dot bikini.
She spent her summers in Tolley and met a handsome 17-year old fellow when she was 13. Jeanie and Gerald “Bert” Zeltinger were united in marriage in 1970; they were married for 52 years. They moved to New Mexico from 1972 to 1974 while Bert taught school.
They started farming in the Tolley area in 1974. Jeanie did most the field work while Bert worked on an oil field service rig. Their children, Eric and Kellie, were born in 1986 and 1988. Many times, Jeanie had to put her kids into the tractor cab with her while she farmed. At the same time as farming, she worked at the elevator and the park.
In more recent years, Jeanie worked at the old Mouse River Park Café, MTI in Mohall, the old Tolley Elevator, the new Renville Elevator, and she especially enjoyed working at the Kenmare C-Store with Kim Hanson. Most of all, she enjoyed working for 20+ years with Darrell Iverson doing maintenance and grounds keeping at Mouse River Park. She also made many trips to Bismarck to watch her grandchildren.
Jeanie enjoyed riding horses, gardening, flower gardening, decorating, playing pool, bowling, and enjoyed driving her prized possession, a 1969 SS Chevy Malibu.
Survived by her husband, Gerald “Bert” Zeltinger of Tolley; son, Eric Zeltinger of Tolley; daughter, Kellie (Chris) Garver of Bismarck; grandchildren, Savanna (14), Gabriel (8), and Vincent (6); brothers, Jule (Sharon) Schroeder of Hutchinson, John (Stephanie) Schroeder, Blaine, Jerry (Erlinda) Schroeder, Fallon, Nevada; brothers-in-law, Jerome “Jerry” Zeltinger of Tolley, and Mark Zeltinger of Tolley; sister-in-law, Annette “Annie” Schroeder, Anoka; nieces and nephews, Chris (Lisa) Schroeder, John (Cindy) Schroeder, Max Schroeder, Sheila Schroeder, Jennifer (Joe) Schneider, James Schroeder Jr., Jerrilyn (Eric) Nall, Jaime (Amy Newman) Schroeder, Tony (Tammy) Zeltinger, Michael Zeltinger, Carl (Ronda) Zeltinger, Schelle Thomas, Robert Zeltinger, Rachel (Cody) Edwards; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Ruth Schroeder; son, John Zeltinger; brother, James Schroeder; and brother-in-law, Jack Zeltinger; and two late miscarriages.
Online guestbook available at brosefuneralhome.com. Brose Funeral Home, Mohall, North Dakota.