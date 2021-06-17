June 14, 2021
Jean Rosenow, 72, of Gaylord, went to be with her Lord and Savior June 14. Her funeral will be 11:00 a.m., Monday June 28, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to the funeral. Memorials preferred to Ridgeview Home Care and Hospice or Mayo Clinic Foundation.
Jean was born June 12, 1949, in Green Isle, to Harry and Clara (Bullert) Brockoff. She was baptized July 17, 1949, and confirmed in 1963 at Zion Lutheran Church in Green Isle Township. She graduated from Arlington-Green Isle High School in 1967.
After high school Jean started to play the bass guitar and sang with the Larry Robinson band and then continued to play with The Trailblazers for several years. Jean wrote many songs including a song for her parents that she and her siblings sang at their parents 60th anniversary.
Also, after high school, Jean played modified fast pitch softball and later played slow pitch softball. Jean was also an avid bowler for numerous years. A cherished memory is when Jean and her daughter, Jessica, qualified for the National Mother-Daughter tournament in Washington DC in 1983.
Jean briefly worked at 3M in Hutchinson, followed by a combined 30+ year career at Pamida in Litchfield, and later in Glencoe. After retiring, she worked as the secretary at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop, until 2020. She loved working at the church and helped out wherever she could including the Sunday School superintendent position at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield, from 1993-1995.
Besides her musical talents, Jean was gifted with many other talents. She loved putting puzzles together and learned this at a young age with her family and continued this hobby throughout her lifetime. Jean was an avid reader, often times reading part of a book while crocheting afghans. Anyone who knew Jean, knew about all of her books. Her favorite books were mysteries or anything to continue to enrich her faith in the Word of God.
Jean’s church family meant so much to her and she was grateful for every one of them. Her faith was so strong and continued through to the end of this life. Jean will be remembered as a kind, soft-spoken, gentle hearted and forever smiling woman of faith. She was a blessing to everyone she met. Jean continues to be a blessing even after death by having her body donated to the Mayo Clinic Foundation to be used in teaching for medical students.
Jean is survived by her daughter Jessica (Rosenow) Craig of Reno, Nevada; granddaughter Kennedy Craig of Reno, Nevada; sisters, Dorian (Brockoff) Marihugh of Tacoma, Washington, Carolyn (Brockoff) & Doug Westlund of Pueblo West, Colorado; brother Randy & Joan Brockoff of Green Isle; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harry & Clara Brockoff of Green Isle; sister Arlene Brockoff of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; brother-in-law Harold Marihugh of Tacoma, Washington.