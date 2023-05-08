Jeanetta Darlene Carlson, 89, of Litchfield died on Saturday at Bethany Memory Care Center. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Ostmark Lutheran Church in Watkins. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield, and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Interment will be at Ostmark Cemetery in Watkins. The service will be streamed on the Ostmark Lutheran Church Facebook page.
The daughter of Roy and Eleanor (Keough) Steele, she was born July 3, 1933, in Maine Prairie Township, Stearns County. She graduated from Kimball High School in 1950 and worked at the Hennepin County probation office. On June 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to Roger Carlson at the Church of Christ in Kimball. She worked at Dassel State Bank until her daughter was born. Together Jeanetta and Roger farmed in the Kingston and Forest City areas for over 40 years until retiring and moving to Litchfield in September 1995. She was a member of Ostmark Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, led the choir, was active in the women’s organizations and served on the music and worship committee. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, music and spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Deb (Tom) Holtz of Litchfield and Mark Carlson of Litchfield; grandchildren, Angela (Nate) Kruger of Litchfield and Preston Holtz (Caroline Davis) of Richmond, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Emily and Anna Kruger; brother, Allen Steele of Litchfield; and sister-in-law Marilyn Hess of Cottage Grove.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents, Roy and Eleanor; and brothers, Elwood and Orlo Steele.
