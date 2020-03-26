March 25, 2020
Jeanette Albrecht, 99, of Hackensack, formerly Hutchinson, passed away March 25, at Essentia-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. Due to the existing circumstances, a private family interment will be held at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. A celebration of life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church at a later date with times and date to be announced.
Jeanette Lorraine (Rickeman) Albrecht was born Feb. 14, 1921, in Hutchinson to Henry and Ida (Nemitz) Rickeman. She was baptized June 7, 1921, by the Rev. A.L. Richardson and was confirmed in the Christian faith as a youth. She attended school in Hutchinson and was a 1939 graduate of Hutchinson High School.
Jeanette married Edwin Albrecht May 8, 1943, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, while Ed was serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. She was employed at J.C. Penney, but most important to her was her job as homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jeanette was an excellent cook and baker. She took great pride in keeping her house and yard spotless.
Jeanette enjoyed gardening, playing cards, especially with "The Birthday Club," dancing, traveling in their motor home, attending Ed's army reunions and bowling. She enjoyed many bowling tournaments in several states. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, a 55-year member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96, past 8 and 40 Chapeau and partner and a 38-year member of the VFW Auxiliary Unit 906.
After Ed's death, she moved from the farm to Prince of Peace in Hutchinson until she could no longer care for herself. Jeanette moved to Birchview Gardens Assisted Living in Hackensack in 2014 to be near her son and daughter-in-law. When more care was needed, she became a resident of Good Samaritan Society-Bethany in Brainerd, May 2019.
Jeanette is survived by her son Robert and wife Nancy Albrecht of Hackensack; grandson Darin and wife Megyn Albrecht of Duluth; granddaughter Alecia and husband Shaun Guida of St. Peter; great-grandsons, Kaeden Guida, Ashton Guida, Madden Guida, and Owen Albrecht; great-granddaughter Olive Albrecht; sister Florence Albrecht of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law Alice Dobberstein of Hutchinson and Marie and husband Howard Treseder of Sioux Falls; nephews, Chuck and wife Deanna Albrecht of Lakeville, Brian Dobberstein and significant other Elaine Holmstrom of Ottertail; and nieces; Debra Dobberstein of Hutchinson and Traci and husband John Holter of Sioux Falls.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin; parents Henry and Ida; sisters, Irene in infancy and Helen Hanson; brothers-in-law, Dick Hanson, Fred Albrecht and Herb Dobberstein; and one niece Nancy Ritchie.
Jeanette’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker. Online condolences for the family may be given at northernpeace.com.