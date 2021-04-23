April 13, 2021
Jeanette E. Hesser, 89, of Cosmos, passed away Tuesday, April 13, at the N.C. Little Memorial Hospice in Edina. Funeral service was Thursday, April 22, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Vicki Toutges officiated. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Casket bearers were Lucas Hesser, Mark Hesser, Don Martin, Jake Mueller, Lee Danielson and Dave Maxwell.
Jeanette Elaine Hesser (Maag) was born July 10, 1931, in Cosmos. She was the daughter of Reuben and Martha (Brustad) Maag in Cosmos. Jeane was baptized in her Christian faith Aug. 23, 1931, and later confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos in 1945. In 1949, she graduated from Litchfield High School.
On Aug. 30, 1952, Jeanette was united in marriage to the boy from the farm across the road, Harold Hesser, at Spring Grove Methodist Church. This marriage was blessed with three boys, Dale, David and Bruce. Jeane and Harold resided in Cosmos. They shared 50 years of marriage until the passing of Harold Dec. 24, 2002.
She worked at JC Penney in Litchfield and later worked with her husband Harold at the Hesser Hardware store in Cosmos.
Jeane enjoyed being involved in her community as a member of the ambulance squad, the Community Club, Senior Citizens, and the Space Festival Committee. The family spent much time at their lake place on Minnie-Belle where she loved to go fishing and play cards and games with her husband, boys and grandchildren. She was an avid member of her bridge club until the COVID shutdown.
Blessed be her memory.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Dale Hesser and his wife Marilyn of Lakeville, and David Hesser and his wife Kristy of Apple Valley; grandchildren, Cari Hesser and her wife Liz, Nathan Hesser, Lucas Hesser and Lauren Hesser; 11 nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law Peggy Hesser of Mankato; many other relatives and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents Reuben and Martha Maag; husband Harold Hesser; son Bruce Hesser; and sisters, Carol Thelen and Marjorie Brever.
