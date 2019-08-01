July 29, 2019
Jeanette F. Hammermeister, 74, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, July 29, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service was Thursday, Aug. 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Special music (CD) was “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary urn bearers were Jordan Hansen, Andy Hansen, Jake Telecky and Neil Gehrt. Urn bearer was Tailynn Krueger
Jeanette Freida Hammermeister was born Oct. 24, 1944, in New Ulm, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Chester and Frieda (Zowzow) Hansen. Jeanette was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Springfield. Jeanette grew up on the family farm north of Springfield until 1962. Her family relocated to St. Louis Park, where she graduated with St. Louis Park High School Class of 1963. She then furthered her education for two years at accounting school.
On June 19, 1965, Jeanette was united in marriage to Gene Hammermeister at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Springfield. They resided in Springfield and St. Louis Park for 50 years. Jeanette and Gene shared 50 years of marriage until the passing of Gene Feb. 18, 2016. She then moved to Hutchinson to be with her family.
Jeanette worked for many years at different companies in their accounting department, such as C.H. Robinson, Qualtone, Symphony Rehabilitation, REM and Clear Corporation. She retired in 2010.
After retirement she enjoyed being home, doing the cleaning, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed going to the casino, crocheting, reading and working out in the yard with her flowers. Jeanette especially loved when her family and friends came to visit her.
Blessed be her memory.
Jeanette is survived by her nieces and nephews, Terry Hansen and his wife, Bev, of Hutchinson, Allen Hansen of Hutchinson, Renee Trettin and her husband, Tim, of Litchfield, Lisa Nelson and her husband, Jon, of Lakeville and Dana Stenger of Maple Grove; 10 great-nieces and nephews; three great-great nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Mary Anna Hansen of Hutchinson and Darlen Hanson of Eagan; and many other relatives and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Frieda Hansen; husband Gene Hammermeister; and brothers, Percey Hansen and Alvin Hansen.
