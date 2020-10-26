Oct, 22, 2020
Jeanette “Jean” Margaret Oldenburg, 72, of Sartell, formerly Litchfield, died Thursday at Country Manor in Sartell. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery.
The daughter of Herbert and Josephine (Studer) Hill, she was born March 11, 1948, in St. Cloud. Jean was the sixth of seven sisters, with whom she shared a lifetime of shenanigans. After completing school and working at St. Cloud Hospital for some time, she relocated to Litchfield, when she was united in marriage to Michael Oldenburg June 19, 1971. They were members of Church of St. Philip until moving to assisted living in Sartell. Jean worked for Meeker Memorial Hospital for 22 years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, baking, painting, collecting purses, nail painting and loved being a good wife, sister, mom and grandma. The past few years, she enjoyed the special relationships she developed with the staff and residents at Country Manor.
She is survived by her daughters, Heidi (Bryan) Peterson of Grove City, and Sheila Oldenburg of Sartell; grandchildren, Kayla Henderson, Deven Oldenburg (and fiance McKell Sprenger), Daniel Henderson, Tristan Peterson, Nellie Laidlaw, and Eben Laidlaw; great-grandchildren, Deklyn and Zeanna Schultz; and sisters, Donna (George) Kierzek, Mona (Dewey) Hanaur, Renee (Leroy Kruger) Holthaus, Mary (Richard) Schmitt, Betty Reinert and Patty (Bob) Faust.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Michael; and granddaughter Kelly.
