March 6, 2022
Jeanette Joan Greeley, 96 of Hutchinson, passed away March 6, 2022, at Hutchinson Health Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Burr Oak Cemetery in Grove City. Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
The daughter of Willis and Violet (Hislop) Greeley, she was born July 16, 1925, in Union Grove Township, Meeker County. Jeanette is survived by nieces and nephews: Joan (Duane) Peterson of Willmar, Lois (James) Patten of Cloquet, Willis (Sharon) Greeley of Hutchinson, Willard (Karen) Greeley of New London, and Alvin (Shirley) Bednar of St. Cloud.