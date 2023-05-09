Jeanette L. Mielke, 85 of Litchfield, died on May 8, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday May 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. Visitation will be from 4-7 p..m. on Sunday at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation and will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Jeanette Loretta Mielke was born in Hutchinson on March 23, 1938 to Anton and Margaret (Joecks) Block. She attended Dist 54 Cedar Mills, township Parochial school at Immanuel Lutheran Church Acoma township, and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1956.
Jeanette was united in marriage to Myron Mielke on Oct. 1,1960 at Immanuel Lutheran Church Acoma.
Jeanette worked at 3M, Litchfield Woolen Mills, and Litchfield Garment Company. She retired in 2000. She liked helping Myron on the farm, she did cake decorating and gardening. She liked to go to polka dances along with all her friends, and playing bingo, and occasional trip to the casino was also a good time for her.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Debra (Scott) Engfer; grandson, Travis (Nikki) Engfer and their two sons Brandon (Lexee) and Austin; also grandsons, Prestin Peterson and Chayton Riebe; nieces, Karen Zimmerman and Doreen Mielke; several cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron; grandson, Dean Peterson; her parents, Anton and Margaret; brother, Delton; parents in-law, George and Edna Mielke; brother in-law and sister in-law, Merlin and Elvira Mielke.
