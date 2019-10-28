Oct. 26, 2019
Jeanne “Jean” L. Hoyer, 77, of Litchfield died Saturday, Oct. 26, in Litchfield. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church.
Jean Hoyer, daughter of Arnold and Harriet (Edmunds), was born June 13, 1942, in Litchfield, Minnesota. She grew up in Darwin and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1960.
She was united in marriage to Reuben Hoyer in All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin Sept. 16, 1961. Together Reuben and Jean lived in Litchfield, where she was an optometric assistant. She was a member of First Lutheran Church where she was financial secretary for 10 years. Jean had a room in her home devoted to stamping, and crafted homemade greeting cards for many years. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, traveling and taking trips to the casino.
She is survived by her husband Reuben of Litchfield; children, Lane (Lois) Hoyer of Coon Rapids and Lisa Hoyer of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Jessica and Ryan; and cousins, nephews and niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Harriet; and brothers, Bob and David.
