June 2, 2020
Jeannette Brown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, after struggling with lung cancer and heart issues. Special thanks to all of the caregivers, doctors, nurses and pastor at Covenant Living hospice for sitting with her, taking care of her and making her comfortable, especially with the COVID restrictions when family was not allowed to be with her.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions for get-togethers. If you wish to send a card to the family that includes your remembrances or pictures of Mom, please mail those to: Terri Jensen, 1005 Superior Drive, Northfield, MN 55057. We will include those remembrances in a booklet for the celebration of life.
Jeannette was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, baker, game-player, and lover of babies. Mom had it tough in the early years, but middle age afforded the opportunity for Mom and Dad to fulfill a lifelong dream of living on the lake in a home they designed.
Fishing, feeding the birds, baking/cooking (remembering Swedish meatballs, homemade donuts and fried bread with butter before it was made into loaves!), and flowers were some of her many favorite past-times. Mom was also a skilled floral arranger and loved designing arrangements for all of us, as well as for friends and neighbors — especially tailored to the holidays.
She loved telling jokes — not always politically correct — and loved all of the babies in the family. Trips to Jackpot Junction were thoroughly enjoyed and she was often a winner.
After Dad’s passing, Mom lived at Pullman Place. Many thanks to those of you who befriended her, played cards with her, helped her, and made her feel part of the Pullman community.
She is survived by her sister Claudette Morales; her children, Terri Jensen (Larry); Susan Palmer (Scott); Michael Brown (Julie); Mary Brown; and Patrick Brown (Deb); 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, of more than 50 years, Frederic Brown; brother Robert Murray; sisters, Jacqueline Boatman, and Doris Hilbert; and her mother Inez Frederickson.
Mom, you will be missed by all of us. Love you.