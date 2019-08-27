Aug. 25, 2019
Jeffrey L. Follett, 70, of Litchfield died Sunday, Aug. 25, at his home in Litchfield. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, and will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be in Ness Lutheran Cemetery, Litchfield.
Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Follett, son of Clayton and Mary (Blowers) Follett was born in Fairmont Nov. 23, 1948. He was baptized in Fairmont and confirmed in Welcome. He went to school in Welcome and St. Louis Park before graduating from Minnetonka High School. He continued his education graduating from Minneapolis Business College.
Jeff was united in marriage to Geraldine M. Young at Church of Saint Gertrude in Forest City July 5, 1969. After getting married, they lived in Kasson, Austin and Litchfield. Jeff was an accountant for Gauthier Industries; and accountant, office manager and later general manager at Austin’s County Club. Then he was the accountant at Rochester Country Club until his retirement. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and Kasson Jaycees. Jeff had a great sense of humor and a light hearted spirit. He enjoyed wood working, going on cruises, visiting and playing bingo and cards with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Geraldine of Litchfield; children, Jennifer (John) Weger of Ely, Iowa and Pauline (David) Hinsch of Center City; four grandchildren, Tyler Ruby Weger (and Ryan Lanz) of Davenport, Iowa, Robert Weger of Ely, Iowa, Cora Hinsch of Center City and Clayton Hinsch of Center City; and sisters-in-law, Pat Follett and Sue Follett.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Mary Follett; brothers, Donald and Barry; and sister Carol.