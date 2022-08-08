Aug. 4, 2022
Jeffrey L. Rasmussen, 72, of Hutchinson, died Aug. 4, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Annandale with the Rev. Todd Nelsen officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral livestream will be available on the Dingmann Funeral Care website. The urn bearers will be Jesse, Adam, Eric, Landon, Sophia, Everett and Elliot Rasmussen and Cameron Gunn. Mark and Ardys Nelson will provide the music for the service.
Jeffrey Lynn Rasmussen was born April 21, 1950 in Hutchinson to Donald and Irene (Rannow) Rasmussen. He graduated in 1968 from Hutchinson High School and furthered his education at Mankato Vocational Technical Institute where he obtained a degree in drafting. Jeff served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War; he was stationed in Germany. On March 7, 1980, Jeff was united in marriage to Janice Coffin at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Crystal. They were blessed with three sons. He dedicated 44 years to Deltak; he retired in 2016 as a senior staff designer.
Jeff enjoyed spending time outdoors, golfing, and camping. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family. Papa Jeff's jokes, laughter, and unconditional love will be greatly missed.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Jan; sons, Jesse (Maria) Rasmussen, Adam (Marcy) Rasmussen, and Eric (Laura) Rasmussen; five grandchildren, Landon, Cameron, Sophia, Everett, and Elliot; parents, Don and Irene Rasmussen; siblings, Sue (Ed) Homan and Craig (Bernie) Rasmussen.
He is preceded in death by infant grandchildren, Jonah Jeffrey and Baby Rasmussen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in Jeff's name to the charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial Cremation Services of Annandale.